Firehouse Subs looks to hire over 100 at Jacksonville job fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville-based Firehouse Subs is looking to fill more than 100 openings at its fast-casual restaurants around the city.

The company will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ramada Jacksonville Baymeadows Hotel and Conference Center.

Firehouse, which was founded in Jacksonville by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, said it's looking for positive, energetic and dedicated individuals to join its growing team.

The brand operates more than 1,125 restaurants in 44 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico, and is known for its charitable foundation, which has donated more than $33 million to public safety organizations.

Jobs available in Jacksonville include team member and management positions. Anyone seeking employment is encouraged to attend.

The event is at:

Ramada Jacksonville /Baymeadows Hotel & Conference Center

9150 Baymeadows Rd.,

Jacksonville, FL 32256

To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.