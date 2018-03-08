Florida could be on the short list for Apple's new corporate campus

An iPhone is displayed at an Apple Store on February 1, 2018 in Corte Madera, California.

NEW YORK - Apple announced in January that plans for a new U.S. campus would help create 20,000 new U.S. jobs.

An article in Bloomberg says Florida is a top contender for the campus due to things like "Human capital, tax incentives, and transportation.

Also in Monday's Money Matters Report with Jane King, home sales could be the worst in years.

High prices, tax changes and interest rates are dampening demand for homes this spring. The Wall Street Journal says the next few months will be a critical test for the housing market. About 40 percent of the year's sales take place between March and June, according to the National Association of Realtors.

And McDonald's is flipping its arches for the day. It's celebrating international women's day with "W". One location in California physically flipped the arches. McDonald's will flip its logo on all of its digital channels.

