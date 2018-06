Walmart will be giving away pizza that doesn't cost any dough to celebrate relaunching their Marketside Pizza brand.

Four Walmart store is giving away free pizza to customers on Saturday.

Here's a list of area stores that are participating:

Wilson Boulevard.: 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Merrill Road: 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Beach Boulevard 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lem Turner Road 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

