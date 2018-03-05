How would Jacksonville-area consumers be affected by trade war?

The Business Roundtable, a Washington-based lobbying group that represents some of the most powerful businesses in the country, said it disagreed with the administration's entire rationale for taking action on steel and aluminum imports.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After announcing plans last week to slap taxes on imported aluminum and steel, President Donald Trump called trade wars "good" and breezily forecast an "easy" victory for the United States.

Economists see it rather differently. Starting a fight with trading partners has mostly proved to be self-defeating, they note.

"Usually, all sides lose in a trade war," says Douglas Irwin, a Dartmouth College economist and author of the just-published "Clashing Over Commerce: A History of U.S. Trade Policy." ''Trade shrinks as countries pile on barriers in an effort to remedy some grievance, with consumers paying the price."

So how would consumers in Northeast Florida be impacted by a trade war?

The potential tariff on imported steel and aluminum would affect a number of industries, probably none more so than the auto manufacturing industry. Experts say, the prices of American-made cars could go up.

“Whether it’s washing machines, consumer durables -- certainly there are many other industries that will be affected by a trade war,” said Don Capener, dean of Jacksonville University’s Davis College of Business.

Capener, an international business expert, said the effects of a trade war could be far-reaching --around the world and in Jacksonville.

“Larger employers such as Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and others that employ thousands of people in Jacksonville could be adversely affected,” Capener said.

Capener points to higher prices impacting a number of industries from cars and appliances to road and bridge projects.

But Lake Ray, president of the First Coast Manufacturers Association, says the trade war could be a good thing.

He believes the president is using the trade war threat as a tool for NAFTA negotiations.

If the tariffs are put in place, Ray said he hopes they’ll strengthen the U.S. manufacturing base. He said that overall, he supports what the president is trying to do.

Still, Capener insists, international trade is more complex than the president may realize.

“If we look at it so simplistically, we are not taking the multiplier into effect, and we’re not also taking into account what systemic, adverse effects will happen, as a result,” Capener said.

News4Jax contacted the offices of Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Gainesville, and Rep. John Rutherford, R-Jacksonville, for their thoughts on the president’s plan.

Yoho's office said that he hasn't made an formal statements about the possible trade war, but that "he has said that he wants to ensure that any new policies keep our economy moving in the right direction and don’t hurt any forward progress that has been made."

Rutherford's office has not yet responded.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.