JAXPORT containers continue rapid, double-digit growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - During the first six months of fiscal year 2018, JAXPORT saw a 27 percent growth in total container shipments over the same period last year, according to numbers recorded by the agency.

JAXPORT's fiscal year runs from October 1 through September 30. During the first six months of 2018, it moved 634,460 units.

In 2017, JAXPORT and private users of the harbor moved more than 1.3 million containers, making Jacksonville the top container port complex in Florida.

The agency's Asian container volumes continue to grow - moving up 16 percent in the first six months of the fiscal year. It has recorded an average of 21 percent annual growth in Asian container volumes over the past five years.

JAXPORT's Puerto Rican volumes have also increased, growing 40 percent from the same time in 2017. It's the primary port for trade with Puerto Rico and continues to help supply aid to residents following Hurricane Maria.

