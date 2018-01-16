Apple hiring for work-from-home customer service jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Know your way around an iPhone? Want a job where you can work from the comfort of your own home and enjoy a nice discount on Apple products? Look no further.

Apple is hiring people to fill part- and full-time roles as at-home advisers and managers who can help with customer service and technical support about everything from an iPad to a MacBook, according to a job listing posted on the tech giant's website.

"When people contact us for help, an At Home Advisor is often the one who responds. From your own home, you’ll be their human connection to Apple: friendly, thoughtful, and real," the job post says. "You’ll answer questions about our products and services, enriching customers’ lives by helping them access the wonder they’ve come to expect from Apple."

But the job isn't all about comfort and convenience. As the job listing notes, it's a professional role that requires an internet connection and a quiet work space free of distractions. Plus, you'll need a desk for the iMac and headset Apple will provide.

The job also comes with a range of benefits for both full- and part-time employees, including paid time off, product discounts and the potential for career advancement.

Sound like a good fit for you? If so, don't procrastinate. Apple's website shows there are currently 42 adviser positions open.

