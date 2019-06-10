Florida Blue to hold job fair on Wednesday, looking to hire 500 employees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Blue is filling 500 temporary positions to get ready for the annual insurance open enrollment period.

Both full- and part-time telesales positions are available for July through December – no experience necessary. Includes paid training and an insurance sales license.

Flexible hours good for college students, military veterans or retirees and anyone who wants to earn some extra money or start a career. Jobs will be based at our Riverside Office Complex near downtown.

If you can’t make it, visit www.floridablue.com/careers and click on the “temporary jobs” button to learn more about the positions and apply.

WHAT: Job preview session and interviews for 500 temporary Florida Blue telesales positions

WHEN: Wednesday, June 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Florida Blue Center, 4855 Town Center Parkway in the St. Johns Town Center, Jacksonville, 32246.

To apply online, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.