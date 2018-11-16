Florida's unemployment rate hits an 11-year-low in October

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's unemployment rate is 3.4 percent, which is the lowest level since January 2007.

The state released figures Friday that show October unemployment dropped slightly from September's rate of 3.5 percent. There were 350,000 Floridians without jobs out of a workforce of 10.2 million people.

Florida's unemployment rate was below the national rate of 3.7 percent.

Monroe and Okaloosa counties had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.4 percent, followed by St. Johns, Wakulla and Walton counties at 2.5 percent.

Hendry County had the highest unemployment rate at 5.4 percent, followed by Hardee County at 4.5 percent and Citrus and Sumter counties at 4.3 percent.

"Today, with more than 1.64 million jobs created since December 2010, we all see the importance of continuing to cut taxes and attract companies to Florida so people can live their dreams and support their families in the Sunshine State,” said Gov. Rick Scott.

To view the Oct. 2018 employment information for Florida, click Here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.