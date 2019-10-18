Florida's unemployment rate drops to 3.2% in September

iStock/RBFried

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida's economy added 215,000 private-sector jobs over the year with professional, business services and financial sectors growing the fastest, and the need for a diverse, high-skilled workforce growing, according to the state.

"I can't say it enough, Florida's business-friendly environment continues to attract investment and growth," said Gov. Ron DeSantis. "Prioritizing investments in innovation and talent development while keeping taxes low will continue to advance and diversify Florida's economy."

The Florida Talent Development Council held its first meeting this month to lay the groundwork for the strategic plan that will ensure 60% of working-age Floridians hold a high-value postsecondary credential by 2030.

Other economic indicators from Florida's September jobs report include:

Private-sector industries gaining the most jobs over-the-year were:

Education and health services with 59,600 new jobs Professional and business services with 49,299 new jobs Leisure and hospitality with 30,300 new jobs Trade, transportation, and utilities with 20,400 new jobs Financial activities with 19,100 new jobs Construction with 16,200 new jobs

Florida job postings showed 277,495 openings in September

Consumer sentiment index was 97.3 in September

The Jacksonville area added 10,000 new private-sector jobs in the past year. The area's unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in September, down 0.2 percentage points from one year ago.

The industry with the highest growth over the year in the Jacksonville area was professional and business services with 4,000 new jobs.

In September, Jacksonville was among the top five metro areas in the state for online job demand with 26,510 openings, of those, 8,193 were for high-skill, high-wage STEM jobs.

View complete county-by-county report.

