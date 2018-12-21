Florida's unemployment rate drops to 3.3 percent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's unemployment rate dropped to 3.3 percent in November, the lowest level it's been in 12 years.

The state released employment figures on Friday. The unemployment rate was down from 3.4 percent in October. Florida remains below the national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.

Florida has 335,000 jobless residents out of a workforce of nearly 10.3 million people. The state has added 241,600 jobs over the past year.

Monroe County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.4 percent, followed by St. Johns and Okaloosa counties at 2.5 percent.

Gulf County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.4 percent, followed by Bay County at 6.1 percent and Franklin County at 5 percent. All three counties were affected by Hurricane Michael.

Jacksonville jobs

The Jacksonville area added 10,500 new private-sector jobs in the past year, making the total number of new private-sector jobs created in Jacksonville 125,100 since December 2010.

The area’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in November, down 0.7 percentage point in the past year. Statewide, Florida businesses created 23,000 new jobs in November bringing the total number of new private-sector jobs created in Florida to 1,673,500 since December 2010.

The industry with the highest growth over the year in the Jacksonville area was education and health services with 3,100 new jobs. In November, Jacksonville had 25,914 job openings and of those, 7,588 were for high-skill, high-wage STEM jobs in November.

Florida’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent represents a drop of 7.5 percentage points since December 2010; this drop is faster than the national decline of 5.6 percentage points. This is while 116,000 people entered Florida’s labor force, a growth of 1.1 percent in the past year. Florida’s annual job growth rate of 3.3 percent continues to exceed the nation’s rate of 1.9 percent.

