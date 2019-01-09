Get paid $130K to live on an island, run a lighthouse

SAN FRANCISCO - It's a Floridian's dream job.

New operators are needed to run the East Brother Light Station. The operators would be paid $130,000 a year with the opportunity to make more, officials said.

Here are important things you should know if you're looking to apply for the job:

It's a job for two people, who need to apply together. It is a non-negotiable requirement that one of the two people applying MUST have a U.S. Coast Guard-issued captain's license. If you do not have a license, you cannot legally ferry passengers to and from the island.

The Californian, Victorian light station was built in 1874 and converted into a five-room bed-and-breakfast in 1979.

It is absolutely beautiful and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

