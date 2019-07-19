Jacksonville one of top five cities in state for job demand in June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville area added 14,400 new private-sector jobs in the past year. The area’s unemployment rate was 3.5% in June, down 0.2 percentage points from one year ago, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis' office.

The industries with the highest growth over the year in the Jacksonville area were leisure and hospitality with 4,700 new jobs, professional and business services with 4,400 new jobs and education and health services with 4,200 new jobs.

In June, Jacksonville was among the top five metro areas in the state for online job demand with 27,940 openings. Of those, 8,663 were for high-skill, high-wage STEM jobs.

Statewide, Florida businesses created 11,500 new private-sector jobs in June 2019. Florida’s annual private-sector job growth rate of 2.7% continues to exceed the nation’s rate of 1.7%. Florida’s unemployment rate of 3.4% represents .2 percentage point drop over the year. An estimated 124,000 people entered Florida’s labor force, a growth of 1.2% in the past year.

Private-sector industries gaining the most jobs in June over-the-year were:

Education and health services with 54,700 new jobs;

Professional and business services with 40,500 new jobs;

Leisure and hospitality with 31,200 new jobs;

Construction with 25,800 new jobs;

Trade, transportation and utilities with 18,800 new jobs;

Financial activities with 17,400 new jobs.

Florida job postings showed 290,093 openings in June 2019. View all the June 2019 employment data here.

