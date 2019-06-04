Jacksonville job fair to hire more than 1,000 staff members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Want a job that will make you ROAR?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and its stadium partners will host a job fair on June 9 and June 10 at TIAA Bank Field.

Sunday's job fair will be held from 10 a.m. - noon. Monday's will run from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The event will help the team and its stadium partners fill more than 1,000 part-time positions for all 2019 home games and other stadium events.

Available positions include: food service, bartenders, cooks, prep staff, servers, bar back, dishwashers, cashiers, security, ushers, ticket takers, escalator operators, housekeeping and parking attendants.

Those who plan on attending are asked to dress professionally and bring a pen and resume.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.