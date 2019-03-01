JCPenney hiring 65 stylists for Jacksonville salons on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're a hair stylist looking for work, JCPenney wants to talk with you on Monday. Salons in Jacksonville will hire 65 stylists to add volume to its business.

JCPenney will hire 6,000 stylists nationwide as it transforms its salon locations across the nation to the Salon by InStyle.

During the hiring event Monday, salon education managers will host a free hands-on class about foilayage, color mélange or pastellics.

Space is limited for the free hands-on class, so interested stylists should call their local salon to RSVP in advance.

Highly experienced stylists can take advantage of up to 70% commission, no booth rental fees, up to $1,000 bonus based on performance and flexible scheduling.

JCPenney salon stylists also enjoy perks such as paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off, 401K eligibility and a full JCPenney associate discount up to 25%.

In Jacksonville, the hiring event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.at the JCPenney in the Avenues Center located at 10308 Southside Boulevard.

If you would like more information, call 972-431-3400 or click here.

