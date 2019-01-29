Lowe's hiring 160 employees in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Looking for a job? Lowe's announced Tuesday that it's hiring 160 employees in Jacksonville.

The announcement of the hiring of 160 associates in the Jacksonville area is part of the company's plan to add more than 50,000 seasonal associates at its stores across the U.S. in preparation for the busy home improvement season.

Lowe's said full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available now.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Lowe's will hold a job fair at each of its Jacksonville stores to accept applications for seasonal positions, which typically support stores between February and September. The roles include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers, loaders and assemblers of outdoor products.

To learn more about available positions and apply online, visit jobs.lowes.com/spring-hire. Applying takes just 18 minutes on average, according to Lowe's.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.