Military Job Fair at The Players takes place Saturday

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The Players Championship is a week away, and anticipation is growing among golf fans -- and they are not the only ones.
A popular event during the tournament week is the Military Job Fair, which will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The seventh annual Military Job Fair will be in the Birdies for Brave Patriots Outpost at TPC Sawgrass.
The job fair is free and open to military personnel, veterans and spouses. More 50 companies are expected to be on hand with open hiring opportunities.
Below is a list of those expected to participate in the job fair:
- Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
- Amazon
- Apex
- Boat US
- Boeing Cecil Field
- BTG
- CareerSource Northeast Florida
- Carlisle IT
- City of Jacksonville
- Crowley Maritime
- DAK Resources
- ESGR/H2H
- First Command Financial Planning
- Fleet & Family Support Center
- Florida Blue
- Georgia Air National Guard
- Georgia Pacific
- Gulfstream Aerospace
- Haskell
- Hanania Automotive
- Home Builders Institute
- Humana - Tricare
- Jacksonville Fire and Rescue
- Jacksonville University
- Keiser University
- Kelly Services
- Leader Quest
- LSI
- Morgan Stanley
- National Life Group
- NAVAIR Fleet Readiness Center
- North Florida Financial
- Northrup Grumman
- Onward to Opportunity
- Operation New Uniform
- Optum
- Patriot Publishing
- Pizza Hut
- Preferred Freezer
- Primerica
- Remedy Staffing
- SAP
- S.A. Robinson Construction
- Sawgrass Marriott
- Sevan Multi-Site Solutions
- Shipyard Staffing
- Strategic Systems
- Tallahassee Police Dept.
- Trident Refit Facility
- Turner Pest Control
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- United Rentals
- USO Pathfinder
- VyStar
- Watson Realty
- Wounded Warrior Project
