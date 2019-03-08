Military Job Fair at The Players takes place Saturday

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The Players Championship is a week away, and anticipation is growing among golf fans -- and they are not the only ones.

A popular event during the tournament week is the Military Job Fair, which will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The seventh annual Military Job Fair will be in the Birdies for Brave Patriots Outpost at TPC Sawgrass.

The job fair is free and open to military personnel, veterans and spouses. More 50 companies are expected to be on hand with open hiring opportunities.

Below is a list of those expected to participate in the job fair:

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

Amazon

Apex

Boat US

Boeing Cecil Field

BTG

CareerSource Northeast Florida

Carlisle IT

City of Jacksonville

Crowley Maritime

DAK Resources

ESGR/H2H

First Command Financial Planning

Fleet & Family Support Center

Florida Blue

Georgia Air National Guard

Georgia Pacific

Gulfstream Aerospace

Haskell

Hanania Automotive

Home Builders Institute

Humana - Tricare

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue

Jacksonville University

Keiser University

Kelly Services

Leader Quest

LSI

Morgan Stanley

National Life Group

NAVAIR Fleet Readiness Center

North Florida Financial

Northrup Grumman

Onward to Opportunity

Operation New Uniform

Optum

Patriot Publishing

Pizza Hut

Preferred Freezer

Primerica

Remedy Staffing

SAP

S.A. Robinson Construction

Sawgrass Marriott

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions

Shipyard Staffing

Strategic Systems

Tallahassee Police Dept.

Trident Refit Facility

Turner Pest Control

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

United Rentals

USO Pathfinder

VyStar

Watson Realty

Wounded Warrior Project

