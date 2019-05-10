Natty Light hiring intern to crush beers & social media

Ever wanted to get paid to drink on the job? Well, now you can, thanks to Natural Light.

The brand, which is known for its famously cheap beer, is looking to hire a summer intern who not only enjoys crushing the occasional crispy boy, but also knows how to make a splash on social media.

Through this *paid* internship, you’ll represent the brand at industry events, help come up with viral content, dabble in guerilla marketing, and blog your experience on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

But this isn’t your run-of-the-mill internship. So if your selling points are extensive work experience, an immaculate grade point average and glowing references from your parent’s friends, think again.

“We’re looking for something more, somebody who’s Natty qualified: a well-rounded, fun-loving human being who knows how to get things done,” Natty Light’s brand manager Leon explains.

WE NEED AN INTERN! Think you have what it takes? Apply today at https://t.co/rSMdA2RvsA for a chance to become the 2019 Natty Light summer intern. #NattyIntern pic.twitter.com/7fbSVQXMZB — Natural Light (@naturallight) May 8, 2019

Not sure if it's the right fit for you? Take a look at the detailed job description below:

POSITION DESCRIPTION

Attend various events as an ambassador of the brand

Create fire viral content across all Natural Light Social Channels

Keep the Brand Manager up to date on all trending trends

Guerilla Marketing. If you have to ask, you can’t handle it.

Product research (yes, it’s what you think it is)

Design some sick swag that gives consumers all the feels

Complete weekly vlog documenting the awesomeness on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Familiarity with social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube Snapchat, etc)

The desire to be a part of the business and culture that is Natty/Live the Natty Brand lifestyle/Be a Natty Brand supporter

Attention to detial

Did you notice I misspelled detail? If you did, please apply.

Be outgoing, but not annoying, there is a fine line

Be able to spell protractor

Self-starter, adaptable, high quality human being

Confidence is a must

Basic math, computer, & meme making skills

Just be cool

Think you’ve got what it takes? Then toss your name in the hat.

