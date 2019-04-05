Need a job? The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is hiring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a few more good officers to put on the streets.

The Sheriff's Office will hold a hiring expo on Saturday. The agency is looking for police officers, corrections officers, community service officers, and 911 dispatchers.

The hiring expo will be held at the Northeast Criminal Justice Training Facility at 4715 Capper Road from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Potential candidates will be able to talk to current JSO employees and learn what it takes to join the team.

They can also interact with members of the department's Swat team, hostage negotiator team, K-9, Air Unit, Marine Unit, Bomb Squad, and patrol officers.

The first stage of the hiring process can be completed at the expo, including the physical abilities test, writing sample and polygraph questionnaire.

Other activities include a Shoot Don't Shoot Scenario Virtual training exercise.

