Need a job? USPS is hiring holiday workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Looking for a seasonal job that pays $16 an hour?

This holiday season, you can work for the United States Postal Service.

USPS is hiring holiday clerk assistants, mail handlers and mail processing clerks for the 2018 holiday season.

"Successful applicants will have a work schedule that includes holidays and weekends. Work hours may vary; employees must be available when called to report to work."

You must be 18 years old to apply.

Click here for more information.



