Jacksonville Jaguars holding job fair to hire 1,000 staff members

Want a job that will make you ROAR?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and its stadium partners will host a job fair on July 8 and July 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

The event will help the team and its stadium partners fill more than 1,000 part-time positions for all 2018 home games and other events.

Available positions include: food service, bartenders, cooks, prep staff, servers, bar back, dishwashers, cashiers, merchandise supervisors, sales associates, security, ushers, ticket takers, escalator operators, housekeeping and parking attendants.

Professional attire, a smile and a pen are recommended.

What: Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Job Fair

When: Sunday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, July 9 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: US Assure Club East - Free parking available in Lots C and D

Who: SMG Jacksonville, S.A.F.E. Management, Delaware North , Fanatics, City Wide

