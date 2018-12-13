Sears will close its large warehouse in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sears is shutting down its warehouse in north Jacksonville. The retailer has been struggling financially for a while and has already announced several retail store closings.

The warehouse at 1 Imeson Center Boulevard was sold earlier this year to California-based LBA Realty.

The Sears warehouse was originally built to serve as a Sears catalog distribution center.

It will close in April and Sears didn't say how many employees will be impacted by the warehouse closure.

