Target hiring 120,000 holiday workers

Target is hiring 120,000 seasonal employees this holiday season, Target announced on Thursday.

The company is also offering extra hours to current team members.

New hires will begin at $12 per hour. Seasonal employees will also get a 10 percent discount on merchandise, and a 20 percent discount on fruits and vegetables.

“Adding 120,000 people to our current team will make the holidays easier and more convenient for our guests – whether they’re in our stores, picking up their Drive Up orders or having a package delivered to their home,” Target said.

