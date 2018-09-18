UPS is hiring 100,000 seasonal workers for the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPS plans to hire as many as 100,000 seasonal employees for the holidays.

The company said on Monday it routinely adds thousands of workers every winter to keep up with all the packages it expects to ship from November through January.

Most of the full- and part-time jobs are for package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers, roles that have turned into permanent positions for a third of past seasonal hires.

In many cities, the company said, some of the seasonal workers are hired to staff temporary facilities set up to handle the holiday shipping rush.

Permanent jobs, including part-time roles, offer competitive pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement. Some employees are even eligible for up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.

To learn more about these positions or apply for a job, just visit UPSjobs.com.

