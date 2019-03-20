US Navy tri-base job fair coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Navy will be holding a job fair for active-duty service members, reservists, retirees veterans with ID cards and their family members from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Wednesday.

Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Fleet and Family Support Centers are hosting the tri-base job fair at the Morocco Shrine Center at 3800 St. Johns Bluff Road S.

The job fair will feature more than 130 national and local companies. Anyone interested should come dressed for success and bring along copies of their resume.

For more information, contact the NAS Jacksonville FFSC at 904-542-4718.

