Wawa to hire more than 1,000 Floridians in the next 3 months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All of Wawa’s 160 stores in Florida are looking to add new jobs over the next three months. More than 1,000 jobs are up for grabs.

The stores are trying to fill both part- and full-time customer service positions, the company said.

"It is part of Wawa’s overall commitment to provide job opportunities that can lead to fulfilling careers for community members in the areas Wawa serves in the Sunshine State," a release stated.

Some stores will host open house events on Jan. 16 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Stores to Host Hiring events Wednesday from 2pm to 7pm:

4866 Gate Parkway - Jacksonville, FL

11812 Beach Blvd. - Jacksonville, FL

9715 Beach Blvd. - Jacksonville, FL

