Last day to use gift cards at Toys 'R' Us, Babies 'R' Us

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Use them or lose them. Today is the last day that Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us will accept gift cards!

On March 15, Toys“R”Us announced plans to shut down its operations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

All Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us locations have started liquidation sales effective Friday, following regular store hours.

For the latest information on the liquidation process, please visit Toysrusinc.com/Restructuring.

U.S. customers can find answers to their questions below, or at toysrusinc.com/customer-faq.

1. Is my local store still open?

Yes. All Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us stores are currently open and serving customers.

2. Will there be a going-out-of-business sale?

Yes. Liquidation sales are expected to begin on March 23 (Friday).

3. Will Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us still host store events, including Babies First Easter events?

All store events have been canceled effective March 22 (Thursday).

4. Can I still make purchases through the website?

Yes. The company’s web stores are currently open and customers can continue to shop on them for a limited time.

5. What happens if I placed an order online, but haven’t received it yet? Will it still be delivered?

Customers can expect to receive any orders that have already been placed.

6. I ordered goods on www.babiesrus.com and it is very delayed. When will it come?

The company did have some delays in delivery and is working with vendors to arrange delivery for these orders as soon as possible.

7. Will customers be able to use their loyalty rewards toward purchases?

No. Customers will no longer be able to use Rewards coupons, effective March 22 (Thursday).

8. Will customers be able to continue to earn loyalty rewards?

No. You may see points accrue on your account, but these points cannot be redeemed any longer. The company apologized for any confusion this might cause.

Endless earnings, in the form of e-gift cards, will be accepted for another 30 days, effective March 23 (Friday).

9. What if I have accumulated points that have not been paid out? Can I get my points sent out to me now/early?

The Endless Earnings program will continue to be honored through and including April 21, 2018.

10. Will customers who signed up for a Toys“R”Us credit card still receive the same benefits?

Customers can continue to use their Toys“R”Us credit card through the end of the liquidation sales.

However any rewards or discounts previously associated with the cards will no longer be accepted/provided.

11. Will we still be accepting gift cards during this closing?

Gift cards, including e-gift cards, will continue to be honored through and including April 21, 2018.

Gift cards from Canada will no longer be accepted in the U.S. effective March 22 (Thursday).

12. Will we still be accepting coupons during this closing?

The company is no longer accepting any coupons in its stores or online, effective March 22 (Thursday).

13. What about Geoffrey Birthday Club?

The company is no longer accepting coupons – including Geoffrey Birthday Club coupons, in its stores or online, effective March 22 (Thursday).

14. What about the coupons distributed in the recent direct mail/Easter catalog?

15. Will closing stores be able to complete price adjustments for purchases made before the announcement?

No, unfortunately once liquidation sales start, all sales are final.

16. What are return policies at closing stores?

The company is continuing to accept returns under its normal policies for any purchases made at non-closing stores or online until April 21, 2018.

However, any purchases made during store closing sales (including those store closings that have been in process at certain stores for the last few months and those that are beginning on Thursday, March 22) are all final and returns will not be accepted.

Gift cards cannot be returned for cash.

17. Will there be special pricing, promotions or policies?

Yes, stores will offer deep discounts and promotions.

Gift cards will continue to be honored through and including April 21, 2018.

Any purchases made during the store closing process are final at sale.

18. Who will handle customer complaints at the closing stores?

Our store team members and company Customer Service department are continuing to assist you with customer complaints.

19. What will happen to items on layaway at affected stores?

The company is providing notices to customers with items on layaway.

Upon receipt of that notice, customers will have 21 days to either pay the remaining balance due and retrieve their product, demand a refund on any deposit, or forfeit the product and their deposit.

If customers don’t take any action, the liquidators will have the right to sell the product as part of the liquidation after the 21-day notice period.

20. What happens to my registry at Babies“R”Us?

The company will not be accepting new registrants, however existing registrants can continue to access their registries while the web store remains open.

The web store is currently open for a limited time.

The company encourages customers to save or write down the products on their registry as soon as possible so they will have a list of the products they wanted before the registry is turned off.

21. Where can customers go if they have additional questions?

For questions about products, warranties or rewards, customers in the U.S. should continue to contact the Customer Service Department at 1-800-TOYSRUS or 1-800-869-7787 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET.

International customers can contact their local Customer Service teams as usual. If customers have questions regarding the financial restructuring process, or for information about which stores will be affected, they can visit the newsroom site at www.toysrusinc.com.

