Major solar panel maker could bring plant, 800 jobs to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A company hoping to profit from the sun and bring 800 jobs to Jacksonville is asking the city of Jacksonville and the state of Florida for over $50 million dollars in incentives.

Tuesday night, the City Council will be asked to approve up to $24.6 million in tax incentives and property rebates for something nicknamed Project Volt, which outlines plans for an unnamed solar panel manufacturer to build a $410-million plant and U.S. headquarters at Cecil Commerce Center.

DOCUMENTS: Project Volt fact sheet | City Council Resolution

The plan calls for the state to kick in another $29 million.

According to the proposal, employees at the plant would have an average salary of over $46,000.

If the incentives are approved by Council and the state, work on the plant would start in June and be completed in 2019.

While the company involved is not named, the Jacksonville Daily Record compared to the information provided in the proposal to the world's leading solar manufacturers and is speculating that the company is Jinko Solar, a Chinese company that is the third-largest maker of solar panels in the world.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.