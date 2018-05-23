McDonald's goes on hiring spree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - McDonald's will increase the number of summer hires in Florida by more than 23 percent this year.

The company said it will create 18,500 summer jobs, up from 15,000 last year.

This comes after the company's promise to allocate $150 million to provide tuition and high school assistance for employees, as part of their Archways To Opportunity program, over the next five years.

Eligibility requirements for the program have been lowered from nine months to 90 days of employment.

For more information on McDonald's careers, click here: https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/careers.html

