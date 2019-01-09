New study reveals how much allowance kids are getting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many American kids are getting an allowance and putting much of it away in savings. A study by Rooster Money reveals how much allowance kids got last year, and what they did with it.

They looked at 30,000 kids aged 4 through 14. They found smart money habits can start young.

Researchers say the average allowance paid last year was $471, or $9 a week. They say kids saved 42 percent of that.

Most of the kids did work around the home to earn the money.

At least 69 percent of parents gave a regular allowance.



