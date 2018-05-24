NFL, Nike make deal with Fanatics online sports retailer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville-based company Fanatics has reached a product licensing deal with the NFL to make jerseys for fans.

According to foxbusiness.com, the 10-year pact gives Fanatics exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute all Nike-branded NFL adult products. This would include jerseys, sideline apparel, and fan gear.

Nike will remain the exclusive designer of on-field jerseys.

The deal starts in the 2020 season. Merchandise will be sold on NFLShop.com, and in brick-and-mortar stores.

ESPN says Fanatics is worth $4.5 billion. NFL owners hold a small stake in the company.

