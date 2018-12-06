Report: 3 jobs with worst gender pay gap

Women earn an average of 82 cents for every dollar men earn in the United States, USA Today reports.

And, 24/7 Wall Street used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the 20 worst-paying jobs for women, defined as the positions with the largest gender pay gap.

Here are the three worst, according to 24/7 Wall Street:

3. The median annual salary for female agents in securities, commodities and financial services sales is about $26,000 less than men. The median weekly earnings for women is about $500 less than men.

2. Women who are administrative services managers earn a median of $1,013 a week while men earn $1,629 -- a difference of $616.

1. Female personal financial advisors nearly $700 less in weekly pay compared to men.

You can find the full list in the article on usatoday.com.

