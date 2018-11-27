Report: Bartram Market with Publix, Wawa begins construction this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Construction will begin this week on Bartram Market, a shopping center in northern St. Johns and southern Duval counties that will be anchored by a Publix, according to a report from the Jax Daily Record.

Eastland Development and Investments will build the shopping complex, which is near The Pavilion at Durbin Park.

An official with Eastland told the Daily Record that the Publix store will be a 48,387-square-foot prototype with a pharmacy drive-thru.

Other stores and restaurants expected to take up space in the shopping center are:

Dep Nail and Spa

L&L Cleaners

The UPS Store

China Wok

Fancy Sushi

Forever Vets Animal Hospital

A Wawa will be built on an outparcel, which will also be home to a Wendy's and Dunkin' Donuts, the Daily Record reported.

For more on this story, go to JaxDailyRecord.com.

