Report: Clark's Fish Camp files Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A beloved Jacksonville seafood restaurant is filing for bankruptcy after losing months of business layer year because of Hurricane Irma.

According to a report from the Jax Daily Record, Clark's Fish Camp & Seafood Inc. filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring.

The restaurant's attorney, William McDaniel, told the Daily Record that customers won't notice any changes and that Clark's will continue to operate normally.

The highly popular seafood stop on Hood Landing Road along Julington Creek was flooded during Hurricane Irma and had to close form Sept. 8-Nov. 11, putting Clark's “a little bit behind” on its long-term debt, McDaniel told the Daily Record.

According to the financial publication, Clark's biggest debt is $566,000 owed to BBVA Compass Bank for the 12,000-square-foot property's mortgage. The property is valued at $1.5 million, court documents said.

McDaniel told the Daily Record that he didn't have a timetable for how long the Chapter 11 process would take.

