JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Staples will offer customers the ability to sign up for TSA Precheck in its stores.

The Precheck allows travelers to go through expedited security and screenings at airports. Travelers with TSA Precheck do not need to remove shoes or belts when going through security.

Staples locations in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Seattle will be the first to provide the service.

