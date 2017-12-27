Some homeowners try to beat expiring tax deduction

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Homeowners are calling and visiting local tax collection offices this week, hoping to prepay 2018 taxes to take advantage of a deduction that will be capped next year.

People nationwide -- especially in high tax states – are trying to prepay next year’s property taxes before the end of this year, when the new tax takes effect. But the Florida Tax Collector's Association said that strategy won't work in the Sunshine State, where statutes prohibit people from paying the tax a year in advance.

That hasn't stopped scores of homeowners from calling, emailing or stopping by the St. Johns County Tax Collectors Office asking questions about prepaying their property tax. In the first four hours the office was open Wednesday, staff had answered more than 60 calls on the subject.

St. Johns County Tax Collector Dennis Hollingsworth said this year is different because of the new tax bill, on which he said lawmakers are still ironing out the details.

"Even out of Washington, it’s not specifically clear, so people just want to make sure they can itemize taxes. They want to make sure they don’t miss out on the last chance, but I believe they’ll also have chances in the future," Hollingsworth said.

Memo to all Florida tax collectors offices A taxpayer may not prepay 2018 taxes in 2017 because the 2018 tax roll is not open for collection. Generally, tax rolls are open for collection starting November 1 of each year.”

"We stay pretty well informed. We read the news. I follow the Hill and keep up with what’s going on, as far as how it will affect us later," taxpayer Cassidi Ennen said.

Hollingsworth said that unless you had a major life change this year, your best bet is likely to file your taxes the same way you have in the past.

The only pay Floridians can "prepay" is by paying the bill when when it arrives in October. While the tax is not delinquent until April 1, taxpayers get a discount for each month it payed prior to March 1.

St. Johns County residents who wish to spread their payments out can apply to pay in four installments by applying with the tax collector. For that application and more information visit sjctax.us or call 904-209-2250.

