United Airline offers free entertainment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just in time for the busy summer travel season, United Airlines introduces free entertainment options for passengers.

The Chicago-based airline says it's expanding options onboard more than 200 aircraft that previously were only equipped with live-streaming DirectTV for purchase.

A United spokesperson tells Bizjournals.com "Passengers with personal devices will be able to access the free entertainment programming via the United app installed on their devices. Access through laptops is handled differently."

United says it will also install more in-seat power outlets throughout its fleet.

