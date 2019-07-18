Vice President Mike Pence to mark moon landing anniversary

Vice President Mike Pence will travel Saturday to Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Pence will go to the Kennedy Space Center, visit the Apollo 11 launch site and speak about space-related issues, according to information released Thursday by Pence’s office.

Pence will “deliver remarks on the legacy of the Apollo 11 mission, the future of human space exploration, and highlight the administration’s commitment to return to the moon, Mars, and beyond,” the information said.

News Service of Florida