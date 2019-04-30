Where to celebrate Mother's Day in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Looking for where to go and what to do to celebrate Mother's Day in the Jacksonville area?

There's sure to be something special in store to celebrate mom in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, whether it's a Mother's Day brunch or a visit to a local attraction.

Some of the Mother's Day events coming up to take part in from our events calendar include a Mother's Day Big Band Bash on Amelia Island, a Mother's Day Weekend Art & Craft Market in Saint Simons Island and a Mother's Day Concert in Gainesville. The Florida Museum in Gainesville will also offer a Mother's Day admission discount.

For more event ideas coming up, view the calendar below or click here. Visit our Mother's Day section for more headlines and features.

