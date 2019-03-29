Great BBQ for good cause at Jacksonville cookoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's a chance to sample some of the best barbeque in Jacksonville and make a difference in a child's life!

The 10th annual Jacksonville Backyard BBQ Championships will take place Saturday, April 6, from noon to 5:00 p.m.

The event will be held near TIAA Bank Field at Tailgaters Parking (225 Talleyrand Ave).

Organizers say it's a chance to sample BBQ from up to 60 teams and cast your vote for the best BBQ in Jacksonville.

It's $15 for a single event ticket - general admission to sample bbq at the event.

Proceeds from the contest fund a scholarship in memory of Glyn Stanton Cook, a longtime board member and former Chairman of the Board of the Daniel Foundation. Since its inception, over $100,000 has been awarded to help formerly homeless kids further their education.

Celebrity judges and certified BBQ judges will rate the entries and crown the Amateur BBQ King of Jacksonville.

In addition to great food, organizers say there will be live music and games for the kids.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.