Dashcam video shows officers arriving as home explodes

HURST, Tx. - Police dashcam video has been released showing a devastating home explosion in Texas earlier this month.

The blast occurred after authorities say a driver slammed into a gas line after his brakes failed.

Gas apparently built up in the home and then ignited and exploded, sending Hurst Police Department officers outside scrambling for cover.

Three people inside the home were injured, one of them critically, but they are expected to recover.

Police arrested the driver on a charge of not having a driver's license.

Two officers suffered minor injuries.



