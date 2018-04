NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - South Carolina police released surveillance video of a boy getting stuck at in a resort pool last month.

The disturbing images show two boys swimming in a lazy river, then deliberately pull out a safety grate, trapping a 12-year-old under water.

Police confirm the boy is alive, but are not sharing any further details on his condition.

The boy's family is asking for privacy.



