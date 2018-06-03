Florida Chamber Music Project to host Masquerade Tango Gala

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Chamber Music Project is hosting its annual spring fundraiser, A Masquerade Gala, at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

The tango-themed Spring Gala begins at 7 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m., and will feature tango lessons and a tango demonstration. The event will also include a cash bar, hors d'oeuvres, raffle drawings and a silent auction to benefit the Florida Chamber Music Project.

This is the Florida Chamber Music Project's fourth season of offering chamber music concerts performed by their string quartet: Susan Pardue (violist and artistic director), Anna Genest (violinist), Patrice Evans (violinist and director of music education), Annie Hertler (violinist), and Laurie Casseday (cellist).

Admission: Donation is $75 per person. Click here to purchase tickets.

When: Saturday, June 9, 2018, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is located at 1050 A1A North in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

