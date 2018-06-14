Police: Men attempt to impale police officer with tow truck

MIAMI - Two men who Florida police say tried to impale an officer with a tow truck are charged with attempted murder.

The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that 26-year-old Yariel Valdespino Rodriguez and 32-year-old Sergio Aguirre have been arrested in connection to the crime. Miami-Dade police say the men used the tow truck to steal a pickup truck and then led police on a chase.

A police report says they then reversed the tow truck into a police cruiser "in an attempt to impale the officer." The officer wasn't injured.

Police say it started when an officer tried to pull over the tow truck for improperly hauling the pickup truck. The report says an officer approached and the men dropped the pickup and fled.

The newspaper doesn't say if they have lawyers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.