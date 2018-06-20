Venomous caterpillar sends Florida teen to hospital

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - A Florida mom sends a warning to parents after a venomous caterpillar stung her son, sending him to the hospital.

After the 15-year-old accidently brushed up against the caterpillar an angry rash developed on his arm and his chest.

"The fur itself is poisonous," Andrea Pergola, mother of the teen poisoned, said. "It has the poison, but then there are venom glands. That each spike is attached to."

Doctors say the larva is known as the "asp" or "puss" caterpillar. It is common in the southeastern united states. Once it develops into a flannel moth, it is no longer venomous.

