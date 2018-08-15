Group finds 66 hate groups in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A group that tracks hate groups has made a list, pinpointing the locations of them.

The Southern Poverty Law Center released a map in 2017 showing where 954 hate groups operate in America and where each is stationed across the country.

The groups vary from neo-Nazi, white nationalist, KKK, anti-Muslim and black separatist groups.

This list and corresponding map was compiled using hate group publications and websites, citizen and law enforcement reports, field sources and news reports. Groups that appear in the center of states represent statewide groups.

SPLC found 66 hate groups in Florida, including eight groups in Jacksonville, one in Lake City and two in Gainesville.

JACKSONVILLE:

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Ku Klux Klan Southern National Congress

The League of the South - Neo-Confederate group

ACT for America - Anti-Muslim

New Black Panther Party - Black separatists

Global Crusaders: Order of the Ku Klux Klan

Stedfast Baptist Church - Anti-LGBT

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge - Black Nationalist

LAKE CITY:

League of the South

GAINESVILLE:

Nation of Islam - black separatists

American College of Pediatricians - anti-LGBT

SPLC has monitored hate groups since the 1980s and began releasing an annual list of groups in 1990.

"Over the years, we’ve crippled or destroyed some of the country’s most notorious hate groups – including the United Klans of America, the Aryan Nations and the White Aryan Resistance – by suing them for murders and other violent acts committed by their members or by exposing their activities," the group wrote on its website.

To see full map, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.