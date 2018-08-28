Here's why Labor Day weekend is a great time to go fishing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're angling for something fun to do over the Labor Day weekend, it's probably a good time to go fishing.

That's because Gov. Rick Scott announced you won't need a license to go saltwater fishing on Saturday. Plus, the Gulf recreation red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons will be open Friday through Monday.

“Saturday’s license-free saltwater fishing day is a great opportunity for Florida’s residents and visitors to experience the beautiful outdoors with their loved ones," the governor said. "As we welcome visitors from all across the globe to our state this Labor Day weekend, I encourage families to see for themselves why Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World.”

Saturday is one of eight days this year in which wildlife officials let residents and visitors enjoy fishing without a license.

Despite not needing a license, all other rules still apply. For more information on bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission's website.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.