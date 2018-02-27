Fishing crew catches 'massive' 16-foot, 3000-pound great white shark

Hilton Head, S.C. - A two-man Hilton Head fishing crew got the surprise of a lifetime when they hooked two great white sharks within five minutes on Monday.

Outcast Sport Fishing Charter Captain Chip Michalove said it was just “him and a buddy” Monday afternoon a few miles off the Hilton Head coast when a 10-foot shark caught the line.

“We fought (the shark) for a few minutes and then it spit the hook,” Michalove said.

Then just a few minutes later, a massive 16-foot, 3,000-pound great white shark was suddenly tugging at the line and taking the bait. The shark was so big Michalove had to call for backup, and another fisherman and his daughter soon hopped on the boat and joined the fight.

