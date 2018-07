MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Florida State Troopers are investigating a death of a bicyclist who was hit by a car on County Road 484 Saturday afternoon.

Dominick Gonzales, 59, was riding his bike on the eastbound paved shoulder of the road when the driver approached Gonzales from behind in a car. The front right side of Watkins' car hit Gonzales on his bike, troopers said.

Authorities said that Gonzales was thrown to the south shoulder of the road and died.