'Why was the weed in the toilet?' JSO makes interesting bust

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has some questions after a drug bust in the Lake Forest neighborhood.

The Sheriff's Office posted several pictures on social media Wednesday, showing a handgun, two rifles and more than 10 pounds of marijuana and $2,300 cash seized during a recent raid.

But it was while searching the house that police made the most interesting find: a toilet bowl brimming with pot. The post was tagged with a series of hashtags that explain the discovery.

"Why Was The Weed In The Toilet? Something To Think About If You're A Purchaser. Was Your Weed In The Toilet Prior? It Smells Different," the post said.

JSO said the "neighborhood nuisance house" is officially closed for business.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.