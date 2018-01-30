'Yeti Cooler Bandit' arrested after multiple thefts, deputies say

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A man suspected of stealing Yeti Coolers was arrested Saturday, accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in rope, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the investigators, he's the same man who News4Jax reported as a suspect in the thefts of several high-end Yeti brand coolers from Ace Hardware stores in the Jacksonville area in July.

Deputies said Donald Krankel and his wife, Tonya Christina Krankel, were arrested on charges of dealing in stolen property and held for outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction.

Donald Krankel was arrested near a Wal-Mart in Macclenny Saturday morning after he stole $820 worth of climbing rope from Vermeer Equipment on Phillips Highway in Jacksonville, deputies said.

Deputies also said that Donald Krankel was planning on stealing a concrete saw later on Saturday, with the intent to deliver it to a person in Macclenny.

Donald Krankel admitted to stealing from businesses, including several in Jacksonville, and selling them to support his drug habit, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, his admitted she and her husband were addicted to heroin, and her husband had been stealing merchandise and selling it to pay for their addiction.

